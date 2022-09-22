BUSH, Elizabeth

BUSH (Reid),



Elizabeth Ann



Age 77 of Dayton, OH, departed this life on September 16, 2022. She was born April 19, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents, Vargis and Elizabeth Reid, daughter, Kimberly, brother, Vargis Reid, Jr., brother-in-law, King Dawson. She attended public schools in Dayton and was a proud graduate of the Roosevelt High School class of 1963. Survived by son: Brian Keith Beaty (Penni); sisters: Janice Dawson, Lucy (John) Simes, Jr., and Judy (Kenny) Davis all of Dayton; grandchildren: Taylor, Isaiah, Kweisi and Kobe Beaty and 1 great-grandson; nieces and nephews: Katina Knox, Kisha Simes, Jason (Denee) Dawson, John Simes III, Kimberly Davis, Kristopher Davis, Typhanie Simes and 8 great-nieces and nephews; God-sister: Melanie Brown, and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at The Word Church, 4711 Blueberry Avenue, Rev. Dr. Chad A. White Sr., Pastor officiating. Visitation Friday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice of Dayton in the name of Elizabeth Bush.

