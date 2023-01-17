BUSH, Charles Vernon "Sonny"



Age 92, of Middletown, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born November 25, 1930, in Lothair, KY, to Charles and Laura (Deaton) Bush. He was a Maintenance Mechanic for Georgia Pacific retiring in 1995. Charles was a hard and dedicated worker. He loved his family, watching boxing and football. Charles is survived by his beloved daughter, Tammy Caron; cherished granddaughters, Tiffany (Danny) Wilson and Destiny Larson; brother, Joe (Irene) Bush; sisters, Wanda Noble and Evelyn Myers. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Betty J. Bush; his parents; brothers, Paul and William Bush; sisters, Wilma Hayes and Vivian Carol Kriner. A Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 2:00pm at the Funeral Home with Pastor Shawn Bowling officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, In Memory of Charles. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



