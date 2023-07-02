Buscemi, Bettina

Buscemi (Voss), Bettina L "Tina"



Bettina (Tina) L. Buscemi (Voss), age 58, of Dayton, died unexpectedly on June 27th. Tina, the youngest of three daughters, was born on June 19, 1965, in Seymour, Indiana to Estal and Janet Voss. She graduated from West Jefferson High School in 1983 and went on to receive her associate degree in Mental Health/Counseling. Tina began a career in banking and worked with several different institutions over her 30+ year career. She found her professional home as Business Development Manager with Day Air Credit Union and worked there for the past 17 years. She has volunteered for countless organizations in the community including Kettering Volunteer Advisory Council, Kettering Cities of Service Committee, Montgomery County Reentry Collaborative, CANE/Collaboration Against Abuse Neglect and Exploitation (Seniors), Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and several other local Chambers of Commerce. Tina was a mother to two wonderful children. She enjoyed her time spent with her boyfriend and their families and friends, being an active member of Dayton Gym Club, reading with her Book Club friends, and spoiling her precious dog, Cashew. Tina was a passionate advocate for equality and human rights. She devoted her time to serving the underserved. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, co-workers, the surrounding community and all who were fortunate enough to know her.



Preceded in death by her father, Estal Voss and brother-in-law, Randy Haines. She is survived by her boyfriend, Donald Crosthwaite Jr., his children, and grandchildren; mother, Janet Voss; her son, John Buscemi lI and his wife, Kayti and grandson, Kalen; daughter, Annie Buscemi; sister, Michele Haines; sister, Susan Gray and her husband, Dennis Gray; along with beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life open house will be held on July 6, 2023, at The Brightside Event Venue (905 E. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402) from 5:30 p.m.  8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton (one of her favorite organizations), or a charity of your choice. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com