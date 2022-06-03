BURTON, Beverly "Debbie"



Age 65 passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022. She was born May 1, 1957, in Middletown, to her late father Wilbur Deaton and Patricia (nee Lawson) Hudson, who survives. She married



Roger Burton on September 11, 1999, in Hamilton. Debbie maintained a Sales position at RDI for 18 years. She was a very particular housekeeper. Along with her family Debbie loved her pets as well. She is survived by her husband Roger Burton; two sons Sonny Redmond, Shawn Redmond; seven grandchildren, her mother Patricia Hudson; sister Maria (Chris) Smink; brother Timmy (Jenny) Childress; special friends Sam,



Madonna, Liz and was also survived by many other family and friends. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 2:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 pm with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

