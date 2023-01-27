BURROUGHS, Charles Russell



Age 90, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Russell proudly served his county retiring as a Master Sergeant (E8) from the United States Army. Following his military career, he worked in law enforcement retiring from the University of Toledo Police. Russell was preceded in death by his first wife, Edna Burroughs and by a sister, Mary (Claude) McClintock. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Lona Burroughs. Also surviving are son Charles Burroughs; daughter Janie (Tarkan) Mekik; son Kenneth (Renee) Burroughs; daughter Rhonda Burroughs; son Anthony (Tami) Zompetti; daughter Brenda Young; and daughter Karen (Ben) Bennett and eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday from 2:30 to 3:30 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services with military honors will follow immediately beginning at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent in his memory to Diabetes Association of the Dayton Area, 2555 S. Dixie Dr., Unit 112, Dayton, OH 45409. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com.

