In Celebration



& Loving Memory of



Joseph Burrill



(8/11/46 - 9/20/21)



Be Thankful for



What You Got



William DeVaughn -



"Though you may not drive



a great big Cadillac



Gangsta whitewalls,



TV antennas in the back



You may not have a car at all



But remember



brothers and sisters



You can still stand tall



Just be thankful for what you've got"



