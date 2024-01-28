Burr, Larry Elwood



Larry Elwood Burr, 76, of Catawba passed away peacefully, January 24, 2024, in his residence surrounded by his wife and daughters.



Larry was born on January 17, 1948, in Springfield, Ohio to the late Ervin Elwood and Betty (Venrick) Burr. He was a 1966 graduate of Shawnee High School. Larry served our country in the United States Army. Larry retired from Navistar after 36 years, where he was a member of the Local UAW 402. He was on the Pleasant Township Fire Department for over 20 years. Larry was a Class 1 Sewer Operator for the Village of Catawba. Larry enjoyed being outdoors, but most of all spending time with his family.



Larry is survived by wife of over 57 years, Marjol (Kimball) Burr; daughter, Jennifer Propst (Steven Harrod), Jessica Pelfrey; son, Johnathan (Megan) Burr; sisters, Deborah (William) Robertson, Rita (Tom) Monico, Stephanie (David) Cutlip; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and special nephew Kurt (Amy) Byrum.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Patsy Burr.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 PM on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, in SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.



Funeral service will follow at 4 PM in the funeral home with Uncle and Pastor William Blain officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.



