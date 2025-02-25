Burns, Stella

STELLA JUANITA BURNS - Beloved Matriarch!



On this day, 100 years ago,



our family was blessed by your birth.



We take time on this most special anniversary to remember you, your kindness, your wisdom, your generosity, and your friendship.



Always giving and thoughtful, one of our best childhood memories was you loading all the kids sleeping over into the Bonneville, and you taking us (about 7) to the drive-in to watch Star Wars.



And who didn't love Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years at Grandma and Grandpa Burns' house?



Because of the foundation provided by you and Dad (Grand), your children, grandchildren and beyond have memories and opportunities we'd never imagine.



Throughout life you remained steadfast to our family, our neighbors and Church, Mt. Enon. The guidance and care you gave, serves us well to this present day, ma'am.



We LOVE AND MISS YOU Stella Juanita Burns.



Walter, Karen, Dionne, Ashley, Marquis, Denise,



Cheryl, and Cecil with too many others to name.



