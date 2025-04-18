Burns, Rita M.



Rita M. Burns, age 94 of Hamilton, passed away at Woodlands of Hamilton on Saturday, March 29, 2025. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 31, 1930 to Clifford and Margaret (Lagedrost) Ross. Rita is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard 'Dick" Burns; her parents; and two brothers, Clifford and Clarence Ross. Graveside service will be held at St. Stephen Cemetery, 1314 Greenwood Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM.



