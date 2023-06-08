Burns, Mary

Burns (Bruckey), Mary Kathryn



Mary Kathryn (Bruchey) Burns, 70, of Covington, Ohio, was born on February 25th, 1944, in Frederick County, Maryland, to Clarence and Edith (Flora) Bruchey. She passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, at Kettering Hospital Troy.



On September 16th, 1961, she was united in marriage to Donald Burns. To this union was born 5 sons and 2 daughters. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband on March 25, 2023; her granddaughter: Michelle Burns; one brother: John Bruchey; and one sister: Wilma Miss.



She is survived by her children: Gail and Michael Grim, Doug and Sarah, Melissa and Daniel Haney, Gary and Cheryl, Steve and Sue, Mark and Tina and Tim and Tammy; 28 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 2 brothers: Bud Bruchey and Walt Bruchey; and 2 sisters: Ruth Pearl and Norma Lease.



Funeral service will be on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, at the Old Order German Baptist Church, 6269 Farrington Road, Covington, Ohio, at 10:00 Am. Visitation on June 9, 2023, from 4:00-8:00 PM at the church. Arrangements by Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral, Covington, Ohio.

