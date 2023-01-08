BURNS, Delmar



Age 85, of Germantown, OH, passed away on January 3, 2023, at the Springfield Masonic Community. Delmar was born in Middletown, OH, to the late Howard and Alma (Bucher) Burns, and was a veteran of the Army National Guard. Delmar graduated from Germantown High School, Class of 1956, and was a member of the Germantown United Methodist Church. He was also involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years, and a member of the F. & A.M. #257 in Germantown for over 50 years, and the I.O.O.F. lodge #21 in Germantown for over 70 years. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Burns in 2019, and 2 brothers. He is survived by his sons Steven (Leslie) Burns, and Matt (Kim) Burns, 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. There will be a visitation on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 10-11am at the Germantown I.O.O.F #21 Lodge, 140 E. Market Street, Germantown, OH 45327. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00am, burial immediately following at Germantown Union Cemetery. Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Online condolences can be made at



