Burns, Arthur L. "Art"



Age 69, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com