BURNETTE, Katy May



Katy May Burnette, age 81, passed away on September 11, 2022. She was born on May 9, 1941, in Robbinsville, NC, to the late Burder and Molly Anderson. In addition to her parents, Katy was preceded in death by her husband James W. Burnette; son: Jerome R. Burnette; sisters: Beluah, Peggy, Naomi, and Brenda; and brother: Daniel. Katy is survived by her children: James R. (Tracey) Burnette, Joseph (Jana) Burnette, Janette (Jay) Brandt, Jeffrey R. Burnette, Joel R. Burnette, and Jason (Michelle) Burnette; grandchildren: Amber, Rebecca, Jacob, Jenna, Joshua, Emily, Alex, and Jonah; great-grandchildren: Gabrielle, Dustin, Liam, Miles, Jagger, Jaxon, and Charlotte; siblings: Kenny, Keith, Doug, Linda, and Debbie; and many other relatives and friends. Katy enjoyed cooking, reading, and vacations at the beach. She was a long time member of Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church and loved to spend time reading and sharing the Bible. Memorial services will be held at Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church at a later date. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel. To leave a special message for the family visit



www.newcomerdayton.com