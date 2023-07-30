Burnett, Maryam
age 84 formerly of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Delaware, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation will be 8:30 AM, Thursday, August 3, 2023. Service to follow 9:00 AM at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral