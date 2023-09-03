Burkley, John K. "Jack"



age 67, of Dayton, OH, formerly of Centerville, OH passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd. Family will greet friends following the service until 2:30pm. Final resting place David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Township, Ohio 45458 website: sicsa.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.



