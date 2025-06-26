Burkitt, Charlene



Charlene Burkitt, 80, of Springfield, went to be with her Lord on Friday morning, June 20, 2025. She was born in Van Lear, Kentucky on October 15, 1944, the daughter of the late John Walter and Myrtle (Blevins) Necessary. Charlene retired from Springfield Regional Medical Center where she ministered as a cashier in the cafeteria. She became friends with many people through her work and she enjoyed sharing her faith with everyone who came through her line. Charlene never knew a stranger and loved to talk to people. For over 40 years, she was a devoted member of RiverSong Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Charlene enjoyed volunteering at the Springfield Museum of Art and supported the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her children, grandchildren and family. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Henry) Montero, Cheryl (Rodney) Owens and April (Gavin) White; her beloved grandchildren, Christian (Nick) Miller, Meghan (Niger) Rojas, Cassie Owens, Allyson (Chase) Spencer, and Hannah, Benjamin, Jayden and Jacob White; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Elliana, Lucy, Aiden, and Adalyn; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert Theodore Burkitt; son Robert Wayne "Bobby" Burkitt; brother, Kenneth Randall Necessary; and sister, Eula Jean Dyer. Charlene's life and witness will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at RiverSong Church with Pastor Jim Britton presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to RiverSong Church, 3660 Springfield Jamestown Rd., Springfield, OH 45502. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





