BURKETT, Anna

BURKETT (nee Sanders), Anna Mae



Anna Mae Burkett (Sanders) of Fairfield Twp., passed away on September 28, 2022, at the age of 92. Anna was born in Hamilton, OH, on January 22, 1930, the daughter of James E and Naomi (Arent) Sanders. Anna graduated from Hamilton High School in 1949. On December 12, 1952, she married Rober F. Burkett in Lawrenceburg, IN. Anna is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judy Burkett of Fairfield Twp.; granddaughters Ashley (Kyle) Davis of Lebanon, OH, and Shauna (Nick) Butler of Liberty Twp, OH; great-grandchildren Harper and Beckett Davis and Everyleigh Butler. Anna is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Robert Arent and Martin Shugg, her husband Robert F. Burkett, an infant daughter, and son Robert M. Burkett.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 6th from 11:00 am until time of service (12 Noon) at Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, with Pastor Cecil Day officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011.



