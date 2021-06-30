journal-news logo
BURKE, Duane M.

BURKE,

Deacon Duane M.

Age 46, of Trotwood, departed June 23, 2021. Survived by

loving wife Shannon; children, Nia, Duane Jr. and Jasmine, other family and friends. Visitation

5-7 PM, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at The Gathering, Church Without Walls, 256 Shoop Ave. Private services. Interment,

Dayton National Cemetery.


H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

