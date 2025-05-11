Burkart, Linda

Burkart (Foutz), Linda Louise



Linda Louise (Foutz) Burkart, age 83, passed away Thursday evening, May 8, 2025, at Bethesda Butler Hospital. She was born on June 5, 1941, in Butler County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leonard and Gertrude (Cast) Foutz. Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, David Raymond Burkart. She is survived by her two brothers, Roy (Jill) Foutz and Philip (Beverly) Foutz; Nine children, Mary Burkart, Monica Burkart, Michelle (Tony) Blaine, Melissa Burkart, Maria Sparks, Marcia (Ralph) Ussack, Margaret (Mike) Winstead, Matthew Burkart and Michael (Maegan) Burkart; Seven grandchildren, Clara Blaine, Emily Blaine, Nicholas Burkart, Isaac Burkart, Brock Burkart, Gloria Ussack and Samuel Ussack. She also leaves many other family members and friends that will sadly miss her. Linda was a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. She graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1962 and retired from Schroder Manor Retirement Community in 2007. She enjoyed gardening, reading, taking long walks and spending time with her family and friends. She always looked forward to her monthly dinners with her classmates and valued their friendship. She was an avid volunteer, helping with Meals on Wheels and Serve City. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 13, at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Ave, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM in the church vestibule. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio. Flowers and plants will be accepted to celebrate her love of gardening. Memorial donations may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association (in memory of her mother, Gertrude), the Lane Public Library, Krohn Conservatory, or St. Peter in Chains Church where she was a member for over 50 years. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home - www.browndawsonflick.com



