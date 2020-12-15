

BURGSTALLER, Kathy Sue





61, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Springfield, on June 21, 1959, the daughterof Paul and Mary (Walsh) Ballentine. She worked atHonda for 23 years. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir, was a longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Operation Desert Storm. Survivors include her husband, Phillip A.; two children, Sandy Shreve and Jacob Burgstaller and her sister, Diane Beamish. She was preceded in death by her parents. A private service will be held atwith burial to follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. A celebration of life for all family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and the American Cancer Society.