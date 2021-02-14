BURGOYNE, Christine

X

89, of Springfield, passed away on February 9, 2021. She was born in London, Ohio, on December 14, 1931, daughter of the late Jacob and Lizzie (Sargent) Stegall. Christine worked at Community Hospital in the Pharmacy Department for 30 years, where she enjoyed her work as a secretary. She was a member of Faith in Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia and Marty Mattimore of Springfield and Melissa and Vinny Mascoli of Levittown, New York; one son and daughter-in-law, Kirk and Amy Burgoyne of Cincinnati, Ohio; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Dunmire and Sarah Dunmire (Brian) Shaffer, both of Springfield, Vincent, Amie, Emilie and Matthew Mascoli of New York; six great-grandchildren, Sydney, Nathan and Chloe Hammonds, Brady Dilts, Catherine and William Shaffer, all of Springfield.

Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 2009 and five brothers, Johnie, Everett, Willie, Clifton and

Allen Stegall. A celebration of Christine's life will be held at a later date. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving her family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.




