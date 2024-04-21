Burghduf, Esther

Burghduf (Troupe), Esther Irene



Esther Irene Burghduf (Troupe), 69, of Big Rapids, Michigan, passed away on April 14, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born on March 3, 1955, to Franklin and Genevieve Troupe.



Esther is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Bruce A. Burghduf, her mother, Genevieve Troupe, her children Jennifer and Shawn Lambert, Jaime and Stacey Parker, Bruce J. Burghduf, her grandchildren Austin, Ashlyn, Devin, Alex, Laila, Elijah, Charlie, Brandon, Alexis, Taylor, and her great-grandchildren Parker, Baylor, and Evelyn. She is also survived by her brother Albert and sister Francine.



She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Troupe, her brothers Frank and Art.



