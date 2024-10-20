Burgan, Clyde E.



Clyde E. Burgan, 92, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on August 18, 1932 in Barbourville, Kentucky to parents, Roy and Martha (Rice) Burgan. Clyde had worked for Mound Laboratories EG & G as a Developmental Engineer for 25 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Clyde was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting, especially grouse and quail. He also loved to play golf. Clyde is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Betty Burgan; daughters, Kimberly (Thomas) Swing and Jennifer (Randy) Combs; grandchildren, Steve, Holly, Caleb & Jordan; and great grandchildren, Harper & Ruby. In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his son, Steven Burgan; and sister, Hazel Craft. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com