BURCHNELL, Immanuel



Immanuel Burchnell, 13, of Springfield, passed away



August 7, 2021, as the result of a car accident. He was born



January 30, 2008, in Springfield, the son of Amber Nicole Whitt and Robert Burchnell.



Immanuel is survived by



his father, Robert Burchnell



of Springfield; sister, Christiana Burchnell; grandparents,



Tennyson and Sabrina Whitt; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. His mother,



Amber N. Whitt, lost her life in the same car accident with her son. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor David Miller officiating.


