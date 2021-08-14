BURCHNELL, Immanuel
Immanuel Burchnell, 13, of Springfield, passed away
August 7, 2021, as the result of a car accident. He was born
January 30, 2008, in Springfield, the son of Amber Nicole Whitt and Robert Burchnell.
Immanuel is survived by
his father, Robert Burchnell
of Springfield; sister, Christiana Burchnell; grandparents,
Tennyson and Sabrina Whitt; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. His mother,
Amber N. Whitt, lost her life in the same car accident with her son. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor David Miller officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral