BULL, Marjorie Jean



Marjorie Jean Bull, 93, of Springfield, passed away on



Friday, October 16th, 2020, at Springfield Masonic Home. She was born May 15th, 1927, in Cedarville, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond S. and Lydia E. (Shaw) Bull. She graduated from Harmony Township High School in Plattsburg, Ohio, and from Bowling Green University. She worked for many years as a manager of the children's dept. of The Boston Store, Springfield. Marjorie also worked at Gaier's Furniture Store for over 25 years as the bookkeeper. She was an active member at First United Presbyterian Church and St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Marjorie enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening. She was a very generous person supporting many local



charities. She is survived by her sister-in-law and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020, at 10 :00 a.m. at North Cemetery, Cedarville. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. A special thanks to the Pathways staff at Springfield Masonic Home for providing such good care. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



