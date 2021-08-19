BUELL, Doris

BUELL (Stacy), Doris Jean



Age 79, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 16, 2021. Jean was born in McGoffin County, Kentucky, on April 3, 1942, the daughter of Bud and Rose (Rice) Stacy. She was a



loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as "Aunt Jean" to many nieces, nephews, and family members. She was a long-time member of the



Pentecostal Highway of Holiness Church.



She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Carl "Pete" Buell, Sr. of Hamilton; two children, Carl "Petie" (Jan) Buell, Jr., of Hamilton, Gregory (Audra) Buell of Kingsport, TN.; one sister, Lucille Wall of Hamilton; five grandchildren, Kristina (Kyle) Dorton, Amanda (Christopher) Stout, Curtis Buell, Hannah Buell and Caleb Buell; three great-grandchildren; and three stepdaughters, Tammy, Karen, and Sharon. She was preceded in death by her parents and many siblings, including Lowell, Charles, Walter, and Bob Stacy.



Funeral services will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jerry Pascarella officiating; and visitation on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. There will be no gravesite services.



