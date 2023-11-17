Buehler, John L.



John Buehler, 87, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on November 14, 2023. He and his twin sister Joan were born on September 21, 1936, to Raymond and Dora (nee Meyer) Buehler of McCartyville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by sister Virginia (Clarence) Boerger; brothers Raymond, who died shortly after birth; Orville, who died at age 11; Roman (Dorothy nee Schafer); and Leo (Mary nee Bernard). He is also preceded in death by his nephews Joseph, Jeff and Richard Buehler and James "Bo" Callison, as well as his niece Kathleen Buehler. His brother-in-law Mark Krabbe also preceded him in death in 2021. John is survived by his sister Joan and by forty-five nieces and nephews, numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews, and countless other family members and friends. John had a passion for music. He learned to play the accordion as a youth, playing at dances and weddings with his father who played the fiddle. An interest in advancing his musical skills led John to learn the keyboard and then the organ. Eventually his father's band became John's under the motto, "Have organ, will travel". He attended St Gregory's Seminary for high school where he took an interest in liturgical music, which later became his life's work. He continued his studies at the University of Dayton, graduating with a degree in Music Education in 1960. He was the church organist for his home parish Sacred Heart in McCartyville as well as St. Patrick's. He later became the organist for Immaculate Conception Church and Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Dayton. From 2007 to 2023 John was the music director for the Sisters of the Precious Blood. In the 1960's John served on the Cincinnati Archdiocesan Board of Liturgical Music. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30AM Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Sisters' Convent Chapel 4960 Salem Avenue Trotwood, OH 45416. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with eulogies following at 10:00am. On Monday, November 20th burial services will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in McCartyville, Ohio. Preceding the burial service, there will be a 9AM visitation and a 10:30AM Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



