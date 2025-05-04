Bucy, Shawn G.



Shawn Bucy passed away on April 15, 2025, at the age of 78, after a long battle with bone marrow cancer. He is survived in this world by his wife of 57 years, Maly A. Bucy (née Booth) of Enon, Ohio and his daughter Dr. Anna Bucy, also of Enon, and his grandson, Nicholas Buckner, of Springfield, Ohio. He is also survived by his sister Sheila Lynn Potter and niece Stephanie Potter, both of Frankfort, KY. Shawn was preceded in death by his parents, Major Solon G. Bucy, USAF (ret) and Mary Ernestine Bucy (née Miller) of Murray, KY. Shawn was raised as an Air Force dependent and attended many schools across the USA and England. He was a 1963 Graduate of Murray High School in Murray, KY and received a Bachelor's Degree in Physics, Math and English from Murray State University in 1967, and a Master's in Physics from Murray State in 1968. Mr. Bucy had an outstanding and challenging 38-year career at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (formerly the Foreign Technology Division) at Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, Ohio. He retired in 2006. In 1981 we won the prestigious Watson Award for outstanding intelligence analyst. He finished his distinguished career as Principal Intelligence Analyst in the Electronic Warfare Division, GS-15. Shawn was a true Renaissance Man, with life-long interests as varied as folk singing, guitar, photography, camera collecting, electronics, target shooting, and black powder. He was also an inventor, a computer code writer, a motorcycle enthusiast, a guitar-maker and even a poet. Upon retirement, Shawn spent the remainder of his life as a dedicated world-class woodworker and knife maker. Shawn was a true lover of animals and was blessed with loving relationships with many wonderful dogs throughout his life. Adkins Funeral Home in Enon will be assisting Shawn's family with his final wishes. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Shawn's name to the Animal Welfare League of Clark County, Ohio. www.adkinsfunerals.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com