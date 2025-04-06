Buckner, Lela

Buckner, Lela J.

Age 69, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev Robert Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

