BUCKINS, Jr., James Davis



James Davis Buckins, Jr., passed away peacefully at home on August 23, 2022, in North Richland Hills, Texas. James, aka "Skeet" to family and close friends, was born August 23, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to James Davis Buckins, Sr., and Suretha Ross Buckins. James was a proficient trumpet player and traveled the world extensively as a professional musician. He worked over 40 years in the aerospace industry as an engineer and auditor. He retired from Lockheed Martin in 2011. James dedicated his life to the Lord and joined the Seventh-day Adventist church in 1974. Many people were impacted by James' love for the Lord and he remained a faithful witness until his passing. James is survived by his wife, Linda Henry Buckins; daughters, April Buckins, Jasmine (Rodney) Crimes; grandsons, Jay'Den Buckins-Roberson, James, and Jasai Crimes; sister, Alorda Renee Willis; bonus daughters, Janelle Langford, Nia Langford, Reola Buckins and Renee Buckins; nephews, nieces, cousins, and many close friends. A celebration of life service will be held in Dayton, Ohio, on October 2, 2022. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.

