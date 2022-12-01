BUCK, Timothy L. "Tim"



Age 95 of Bethany Lutheran Village, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. He was a family man, first and foremost, plus a friend to all. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Mary Lou (Barkelew) Buck, 2 daughters Alee and her husband Joe Steuer of VA, Lisa and her husband Kevin Berger of Dayton, son Timothy and his wife Darra Buck of Clayton, 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a sister. Preceded in death by 3 sisters and 3 brothers. Graduated from Fairview High School in 1945. Tim Joined the Army and served during WWII. He was proud to be a 32nd degree Mason. He retired from Siegler Bottling Company in Dayton He was an avid golfer and a great friend to all his golfing buddies. He was an avid Buckeyes fan. He was loved by all who met him and will be greatly missed. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2nd at Normandy Church 450 W. Alex Bell Rd. Dayton, OH 45459 by Rev. John Guliano. The family will receive friends Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or Heifer International. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



