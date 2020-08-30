DR. BUCK, Donald Arthur Age 94, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at St. Leonard. For full obituary and to share condolences or a memory of Don on his Tribute Wall, visit www.routsong.com. The family would love to hear from you. Private service will be held virtually.
