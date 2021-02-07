BUCHHOLZ, Rita

BUCHHOLZ (Bergemeier), Rita Mae



Of Dayton, died Sunday, January 31, 2021, at the age of 90. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John F. Buchholz, Jr., 86, of Dayton, and six of her seven siblings – Don, Bernice, Joe, Pat,



Elizabeth (Liz), and Virginia (Virge). Survivors include her 11 children; son John (Hanh) III, son Kenny (Debbie), daughter, Karen (Karl) Speights, daughter Cheryl Cunnagin (Ken –



deceased), son Steve (Karima), son Greg (Mary), daughter Rita (Mark) Maury, daughter Michelle (Chris) Wilken, son Chris (Jan), daughter Angel Hopkins, daughter Carole (Len) Urbas; 26 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren, her youngest brother Curtis (WA), and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Rita was a 1948 graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School, while John was a 1948 graduate of Chaminade High School. They met freshman year when they were both 15 yrs., had their first date on Valentine's Day in 1947, where they attended a Chaminade vs. Oakwood basketball game, and married November 18, 1950. Rita leaves a legacy of steadfast devotion and love to God, her husband, children, church, community, and neighbors. She loved flowers (especially sunflowers), dancing, traveling, photography, helping others, and all the various ways she gathered with her family. She loved to play cards, sew, work on puzzles, and never missed sending someone a card to commemorate a special holiday or



occasion. She was a woman of prayer who taught her children to trust in God. Her laugh was infectious, her kindness



contagious, and her love relentless. She will be dearly missed. Rita's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to she and John's church home for over 60 years, St. Rita's Catholic Church in Dayton, for their congregational love, support, and friendship over the years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 4th at St. Rita Catholic Church. Both the funeral and burial will be held privately due to health



guidelines surrounding COVID. In lieu of flowers,



contributions can be made to St. Vincent DePaul in Rita's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider



Funeral Home. On-line condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

