BUCHHOLZ, Paula Joy



Paula Joy Buchholz, age 67, of Kettering, passed away January 4, 2023. She was a graduate of Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Class of 1973. Paula went on to study for her B.A. Liberal Arts (Poli Sci) at Wright State University. Throughout her career, she was a Cardiac Monitor Technician at UC Health West Chester Hospital, Coordinator-Operating Room at University of Cincinnati, and also was a Unit Service Coordinator at Kettering Health Network for 30 years. Paula was a member of the Dayton Vineyard Church for more than 30 years. Paula was preceded in death by her mother and step-father Virginia "Jenny" (Daniel B.) O'Donnell as well as her father Paul Martin Buchholz. She is survived by her brother Steve (Jill) Buchholz of Heath, OH; her sister Susan Buchholz of Myrtle Beach, SC; nieces; nephews; and her beloved dog "Coco". Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, January 27, 2023, at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Dayton, OH 45429. To share a memory of Paula or to leave a special message for her family, please visit



