Buchanan, Michael "Bucky"



Buchanan, Michael James ("Bucky") - Mike passed away on April 5, 2025 at Grandview Hospital. Mike was born and raised in Dayton and was a 1979 graduate of Chaminade-Julienne High School. Mike retired from Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County (previously Montgomery County Health Department) after 35 years of service as an inspector, having proudly worked in Environmental Health Program. Many of the staff affectionately referred to him as the "Vending Guy". An avid boater, Mike began sailing before he could drive. He owned many sailboats over the years and was in heaven when he was on the water. When health issues started slowing him down, he decided, at the urging of his wife, to switch to a pontoon boat- and he quickly realized he absolutely loved it (which was an " I told you so" moment for his wife!) When not working around the house, Mike could usually be found a Cowan Lake on his pontoon boat. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Betty Buchanan whom he misses every single day. Mike is survived by Tracy, his wife of 37 years, as well as daughter Carly and son Andrew, both of whom he loved with all his heart and was so very proud of. He is also survived by his brother Mark Buchanan and his Aunt Bonnie Coffey of Troy along with many, many friends new and old. Arrangements in the care of Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Calling hours are 6-8pm April 10, 2025 at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held 12noon Friday April 11, 2025 at the funeral home. Family will also receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Harrison Township Fire and EMS Station #94 staff for all of their lifesaving efforts. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Chaminade Julienne High School or a charity of your choice. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



