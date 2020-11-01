X

BUCHANAN, Larry

BUCHANAN, Larry A. "Buck"

Larry A. "Buck" Buchanan, age 66, of Springboro, OH, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home. He was born in Piqua, OH, on

November 28, 1953, to the late Betty F. (Harrison) and Herbert Buchanan. He attended

Bowling Green State University; and pitched baseball in the Philadelphia Phillies Minor

Leagues. Buck owned and operated Buckeye Elite Lawn Care for 17 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, whom he lovingly called "Poppy". He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Jearldine L. "Jeri" (Shores) Buchanan; his daughter, Katie Buchanan; and his son, Ben Buchanan; his grandchildren Hannah and Max Selk; his step-children, Kenneth (Diana) Sese, Dan (Caitlin) Sese, and Jen Sese; 3 step-grandchildren, Maddison, Jacob and Asher; and his sister, Sandy Herrman. The family will receive friends 2 - 3 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the

Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m., with Dr. Dan Flory

officiating.

