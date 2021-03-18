BUCHANAN, Frank



Age 58 passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021. He was born October 27, 1962, in Cincinnati to the late Franklin J.



Buchanan and Joann (nee Seifer) Buchanan. On April 23, 1994, in Hamilton he married Delena Greene. Frank is survived by his loving wife Delena Buchanan; two children Cheryl (Andy) Dirr, Jacob (Alexis)



Buchanan; three grandchildren Cadance, Draven, Kalen; mother Joann Buchanan; brothers Douglas (Chris) Buchanan,



Joseph Buchanan, Robert Buchanan and was also survived by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Franklin J. Buchanan and a sister Kathleen Kammeron. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4, Fairfield on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 10 am until the time of the memorial service at 11AM with Brother Frank Osborn officiating. Burial to follow in Collinsville Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

