Buchanan, Cheryl Lynn



Age 72 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, June 6, 2025. Born August 16, 1952 in Cincinnati to Janet Lawhon and John Buchanan; Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Melissa Buchanan and Vickie Lawhon. She and her sisters loved their little house on Bishop Avenue and all of their many rescued pets. Cheryl retired from Union Savings Bank to care for her sister, Vickie, as she went through treatments for cancer, prior to her death in 2018. Cheryl's heart was big and encompassing for her family, friends and coworkers. She was also an avid reader and book lover of all genres. She treated her books lovingly, never "dog-earing a corner" and always protected each book with a "fancy" handmade cover. Her sweet spirit and kind heart will be missed by many. Services are private. www.avancefuneralhome.com



