Bubnick, Louis



Louis Bubnick, age 92 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, March 23, 2025. He retired from Local Union #162 in Dayton. Louis enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outside. He also enjoyed woodworking, watching sports and eating sweets, but his biggest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was also an avid Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Browns and Kentucky Wildcats fan. He is survived by his children: Vicki (Gordon) Fuller, Louie (Vicki) Bubnick, Mackie Bubnick, Nickie Bubnick, Sonja Shewbridge and Timothy (Melissa) Bubnick, 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, sister: Lena Miniard, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Mable Ruth (Singleton) Bubnick, parents: Frank and Myrtle (Lewis) Bubnick, brothers: Amel and Paul Bubnick, sister: Emma Jane Adams and granddaughter: Jennifer Peck. Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Quinton Cemetery in Bronston, KY. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Louis and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



