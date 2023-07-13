Bryant, Philip

Bryant Sr., Philip D.



Philip D. Bryant Sr., age 53, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023. Visitation 8:30 am- 10 am Saturday July 15, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 9 am- 10 am. Live stream service begins at 10 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Livestream link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral