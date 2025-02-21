Bryant, Janice E.



age 75, of Dayton, passed away February 17, 2025. She was born January 31, 1950 in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late William and Ethel Patterson. In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Bryant; and sister-in-law, Barbara Patterson. Jan is survived by her daughters: Amy Ginnan and Holly Bloemhof (Jean); grandchildren: Lily Sommerfeldt (Lee), Haley & Gabriel Hargrave and Anna & Sophie Bloemhof; sister, Joan Dawson (John); brothers: Bill Patterson and Jim Patterson (Laura); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including her significant other, John Dafler. Jan spent many years as a phone operator with Ohio Bell/AT&T before her retirement. She later worked at Dayton Children's Hospital. She was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. Jan loved to dance and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Monday, February 24, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jan's family to help with final expenses. To share a memory of Jan or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com