BRYANT, JaKira Sha'Luv



23, departed this life Jan. 15, 2021. Survived by loving family & friends. Funeral Service, 11 AM., Fri., Jan 29, 2021, at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment, West Memory Gardens. Masks required.



HHRoberts.com