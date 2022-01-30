BRYANT-HARRIS, Alice M.



Age 91, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 4, 2022, at McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

