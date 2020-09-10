BRYANT, Ermal Mona Age 89, of South Charleston, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1930, in West Virginia, the daughter of John and Pearl McClellan. In addition to her parents, Ermal is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Wilbur Bryant; brothers, Howard McClellan and Arthur McClellan and sisters, Delpha Wilson, Velva Snyder, and Minnie Price. Ermal leaves behind her daughter, Sharon (Lonnie) LeMaster; son, David (Rhonda) Bryant; grandchildren: Michael LeMaster, Chad (Michelle) LeMaster, Kristin (Stephen) Hopkins, and Jennifer Bryant; great-grandchildren: Kambree, Colten, Marissah, Abbi, Bryant, and Ellie as well as her brother, Earl (Carol) McClellan. Ermal is also survived by a special niece, Geneva Oliver and the Johnson Family. Ermal was devoted to her faith and was a member of Grape Grove Church of Christ. She worked for many years at Competition Accessories. She was very blessed to have a wonderful family and her whole world revolved around loving grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, South Charleston with her funeral beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Lott officiating. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Grape Grove Church of Christ in Ermal's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



