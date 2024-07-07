Brush, Opal

Brush (Grant), Opal "Sue"



Opal Sue Brush passed away June 30, 2024 after an extended illness. She is preceded in death by her son Dirk and her sister Jacqueline Whittaker. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Brush, her son Gary (Kari) Brush, mother-in-law Helen Brush, and grandchildren Erin, Elizabeth, Josephine and Ryan Brush. Her sisters Reable (Tom) Weese and Dee Copeland. In addition to nieces, nephews and many friends.



Opal Sue was born in Dayton, Ohio to George and Opal Grant. She is a 1962 graduate of Kiser High School. She enjoyed her time as a hockey mom, an assistant to ENT Specialists of Dayton, gardening, boating on the "Opal Sue" pontoon, enjoying a Bud Light and talking to her sisters.



The family would like to give thanks to Hospice of Lake Cumberland for their tremendous care and a special thanks to their wonderful neighbors at the lake, Melissa and Kenny Pennington, Miranda and Ed Gessner, and Matt Spinder.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Opal Sue at a date and place to determined. Please make any donations to Hospice of Lake Cumberland, Somerset, KY.



