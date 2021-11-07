BRUSH, Helen A.



80, of Kettering, went to be with the Lord on November 4, 2021.



Born on June 24, 1941, in Dayton, to William & Bessie (Beaty) Stamps. She met her husband, caregiver and best friend Don Brush when his family moved down the street from her in grade school. They were married on September 5, 1959, in Crossville, TN. Helen worked at Lazarus Department Stores as an associate before retiring. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kettering for many years, where she was involved in various groups. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and traveling to Gatlinburg with her friends and family. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. Helen will be missed dearly by all who knew her.



She is survived by her loving spouse of 62 years Don; children, Dave (Nancy) Brush, Greg (Kym) Brush and Angie (Chuck) Hill; grandchildren, Katrina (Chris) Washburn, Becca (Chris Velazquez) Brush , Tommy (Whitney) Hill, Randy Hill and Matt Hill; great-grandsons, Liam & Ace Washburn, Luke Hill and Tristan Velazquez. Siblings, Carol (Doug) Gault, John Stamps, Bob (Shirley) Stamps and Bonnie (Jerry) Rawlins; mother-in-law Helen Brush; brother-in-law Bill (Opal Sue)Brush; best friends who have been like sisters Linda Helton and Brenda Bright; several nieces and nephews and numerous church friends that will forever remember her spirit.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



A celebration of life service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov 11 from 5-8 PM and Funeral Friday, Nov 12 at 2pm. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

