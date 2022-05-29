BRUNTY, Mary

BRUNTY (Kurucz),



Mary Frances



Of Brookville, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022. Mary was born April 26, 1932, in Red Jacket, WV, to the late John and Irene (Vagott) Kurucz. She graduated from Charleston, WV, School of Nursing, she worked at the Miners Hospital in WV for several years and while there met and married Paul I. Brunty. They moved to Dayton and she worked at Grandview Hospital for 24 years as Director of Surgical Services. After retiring from Grandview, she went to Good Sam Hospital where she was Manager of Surgical Services. After retiring from Good Sam, she enjoyed several years of travel and time with Paul before he passed away after 48 years of marriage in 2008. Also preceding her in death were, her oldest grandson, Lee, sisters, Irene and



Elizabeth, brothers John, Frank, Steve, Louie and Billy,



son-in-law Scot Marsh. Mary leaves to cherish her memory, daughter Lisa Marsh of New Paris, OH, grandsons, Brody (Stefanie), Luke (Ariel), two great-grandchildren Adelaide and Harrison Edwards. Also surviving are her in-laws, Mary Jane, Jack, Elton, Noah, Martha, Marcia, Becky, Linda, Pat, Gail and Elizabeth. Her greatest love was her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Mary loved being a nurse, working 45 years in the nursing profession and always looked forward to going to work each day. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Inurnment in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery with her beloved Paul will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, May 31. Arrangements entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio. To leave a message of share a special memory of Mary with her family, please visit:



