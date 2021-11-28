BRUNS, PAULA

BRUNS (Alford), Paula



Age 66, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021. She was born March 5, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Lester and Carol Alford. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Steve Alford (age 10) and her son Joel S. Clendening (age 32). Paula is survived by her husband of 34 yrs. Kerry Bruns, daughter Leslie



(Troy) Clendening Kemelgor, grandchildren Leah, Caroline and Drew Kemelgor, and Ethan Clendening. She is also survived by her sister Penny (Joe) Rogers, brother Randy (Traci) Alford and numerous nieces and nephews. Paula was a 1973 graduate of Centerville High School, she went back to school in 1986 and earned her nursing license, she worked at Children's Medical Center and DCND for a total of 30 years. Paula always had an ability to make people laugh especially at family gatherings, work and home. She was a loving mother, wife and friend, she will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Family will receive guests Sunday, Dec. 12th from 1:00 to 3:00 at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Kettering for a celebration of Paula's life at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Paula or leave her family a special message please visit:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com