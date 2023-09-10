Bruns, Lucy

Bruns (Sutter), Lucy Ann



age 88, of Kettering, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 4. She was born to the late Walter and Alma (Tobe) Sutter in Dayton, Ohio on September 13, 1934. Preceded in death by husband Elmer Bruns, siblings Harold, Audrey (Grilliot), Frank, Thomas, Donald and Luella (Collins), son Michael Bruns, grandson Joel Clendening and daughter-in-law Paula Bruns. Survived by sons Kerry, David and Stephen (Cindy); grandchildren Greg (Jennifer), Angela, Chloe, Brandon and Leslie (Kemelgor); siblings Stanley, David and Phyllis (Atkinson), great-grandchildren, many nephews, nieces and cousins. Lucy's father passed away when she was 16 years old and as the oldest of ten children, she quit school to go to work at Frigidaire and help her mother raise the rest of her siblings. This began what became her life-long calling to be a mother, first to her nine younger brothers and sisters and eventually to four sons of her own. Married to Elmer for over 60 years, they formed a union, as he worked for Kastle Electric and Mead-Adam and she stayed home to raise the boys and develop her culinary skills, which began when her mother gave her a pot of tomato soup to stir at age seven and she thought she was cooking. Her cooking skills developed far beyond that over the years as anyone who enjoyed a meal at the Bruns house can attest. She enjoyed walking the beach while spending time on Sanibel Island, Florida with family and friends, volunteering at St. Mary's Catholic Church and was a long-time member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Lucy loved socializing with long-time friends and family, as well as anyone she had just met, putting them at ease immediately. Her wit and warmth will be missed.



A service will be held on Saturday, September 16 at 1:30 pm at Tobias Funeral Home at 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Family and friends may call from Noon until service time Saturday at Tobias.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com