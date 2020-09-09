BRUNS, Johanna Age 85, of St. Henry OH, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at her home. On August 10, 1935, Johanna was born in Frenchtown to Joseph & Viola (Barton) Bulcher. She graduated from Versailles High School in 1953, and St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, Dayton in 1956. On January 10, 1959, she married Lester E. Bruns, who survives in St. Henry. Johanna is survived by three children, Jeff & Sandy (Schwieterman) of Germantown, Kathy & Steve Schoenlein of Oakwood, Karen Brackman of Tipp City, and grandchildren, Patrick, Michael, Andrew, Holly, Brad, Lauren, and Spencer. She is also survived by her brother, Jerome & Anne Bulcher of Mt. Pleasant, SC; in-laws, Roselyn Bruns of St. Henry, Dorothy & Dennis Bills of St. Henry, Joan Bruns of Coldwater and numerous nieces and nephews. Johanna was preceded in death by step-father, Ralph (Cuff) Barga; in-laws, George and Anna Bruns, Don Bruns, Ralph Bruns, Ivo & Jean Bruns, Marita & Ed Elking, Warren Brockman, and grandchildren, Kevin and Megan. For full obituary with streaming information and to share condolences, visit www.hogenkampfh.com/obituary.

